ONE IN FIVE ADULTS HAVE BEEN DUMPED BY TEXT!

Jul 6, 2021 @ 2:05pm
Getty Images

A poll of unlucky-in-love adults found more than one in five has seen their relationship come to an end following a quick message. And one in eight has been ghosted — where a relationship is ended with no explanation and sudden withdrawal from all communications. Apparently being dumped by text isn’t the worst way: 13 percent of adults say they would actually prefer to be dumped by text so they could avoid the awkward break-up phone calls or the humiliation of being told “it’s not you, it’s me” in a coffee shop or restaurant.

