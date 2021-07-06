ONE IN FIVE ADULTS HAVE BEEN DUMPED BY TEXT!

A poll of unlucky-in-love adults found more than one in five has seen their relationship come to an end following a quick message. And one in eight has been ghosted — where a relationship is ended with no explanation and sudden withdrawal from all communications. Apparently being dumped by text isn’t the worst way: 13 percent of adults say they would actually prefer to be dumped by text so they could avoid the awkward break-up phone calls or the humiliation of being told “it’s not you, it’s me” in a coffee shop or restaurant.