      Weather Alert

One in 11 Americans Say Wine and Hot Dogs Pair Well Together!

Jul 2, 2021 @ 2:05pm

Something called the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says we’ll eat 150 MILLION hot dogs on July 4th, making it the top hot dog-eating day of the year.

 

 

They did a new poll, and asked people to name the best DRINKS to pair with a hot dog.  And one in 11 Americans must be fancier than I am . . . because 9% said WINE pairs well with them.

 

 

Soda is #1, with 76% of people agreeing it goes well with hot dogs.  That’s followed by beer, 57% . . . lemonade, 54% . . . iced tea, 48% . . . orange juice, 12% . . . milk, 9% . . . and wine, 9%.

 

 

They also looked at America’s most-loved regional hot dog STYLES . . . and New York style is #1.  That’s an all-beef dog, topped with steamed onions and deli-style mustard.  (Bonus points if you buy it from a street vendor who’s yelling at a cab driver.)

 

 

Second on the list is Chicago style . . . with mustard, relish, onions, peppers, tomatoes, a pickle, and celery salt all jammed into a poppy seed bun.

 

 

And third on the list is Detroit-style Coney dogs . . . topped with mustard, onions, and chili.  (The Hot Dog and Sausage Council’s website has a list with another 15 regional style dogs.)

 

Popular Posts
Evacuation Order For Parts Of Morris Due To Fire!
Martina McBride Stars in New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame - Set to Perform in Illinois
Fourth of July 2021: Parades, Fests and Celebrations!
Big change for Joliet fireworks this year
Street Closed Due To Flooding
Connect With Us Listen To Us On