One in 11 Americans Say Wine and Hot Dogs Pair Well Together!

Something called the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says we’ll eat 150 MILLION hot dogs on July 4th, making it the top hot dog-eating day of the year.
They did a new poll, and asked people to name the best DRINKS to pair with a hot dog. And one in 11 Americans must be fancier than I am . . . because 9% said WINE pairs well with them.
Soda is #1, with 76% of people agreeing it goes well with hot dogs. That’s followed by beer, 57% . . . lemonade, 54% . . . iced tea, 48% . . . orange juice, 12% . . . milk, 9% . . . and wine, 9%.
They also looked at America’s most-loved regional hot dog STYLES . . . and New York style is #1. That’s an all-beef dog, topped with steamed onions and deli-style mustard. (Bonus points if you buy it from a street vendor who’s yelling at a cab driver.)
Second on the list is Chicago style . . . with mustard, relish, onions, peppers, tomatoes, a pickle, and celery salt all jammed into a poppy seed bun.
And third on the list is Detroit-style Coney dogs . . . topped with mustard, onions, and chili. (The Hot Dog and Sausage Council’s website has a list with another 15 regional style dogs.)