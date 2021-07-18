One Dead in Shooting at Joliet VFW

One person is dead after shooting at a Joliet VFW Hall. On Saturday night, at approximately 9:40pm, Officers were called to the Cantigny Post 367 VFW Hall. The call stated that a person had been shot in the VFW parking lot. After arriving, Officers found a 40-year-old male who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Arriving Officers immediately began rendering medical assistance to the victim. The victim was then transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he was pronounced deceased.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident are encouraged to contact Joliet Police Department Investigations at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at
https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.