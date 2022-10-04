98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Once Terrified Of Change, Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Now Embracing It

October 4, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her fifth studio album while ending a marriage and kicking off her headlining tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and she’s just 29.

Ballerini admits that she has emersed herself into the show, “Oh, I love it. I love it. It’s getting to bring it to life, this thing that I’ve worked in a studio on for two years,” she told CBS News.

On deciding to divorce, Ballerini says, “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one, and there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

Ballerini also spoke on the alleged “diss song” about Halsey saying, “I did put it in the song. Yeah. I wildly respect the person that I had that song with and had that friendship with and, like, want nothing but the best.”

