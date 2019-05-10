On May 24, it’ll be “Everywhere But On” for “Prayed for You” hitmaker Matt Stell

RECORDS/Arista NashvilleIf you want to hear more from “Prayed for You” hitmaker Matt Stell, there’s good news: The newcomer from Arkansas will put out his debut EP on May 24.

In addition to his breakthrough hit, the collection also includes a duet with Jimmie Allen.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to release my new EP, Everywhere But On,” the 6’7” singer says.

“I’m lucky that I get to write songs almost every day,” Matt adds. “Every so often I have the chance to go into the studio with a batch of songs and turn a killer band loose on them.”

He continues: “This EP has been my favorite project yet. I can’t wait to share how it turned out!”

The former college basketball player co-wrote all seven tracks on Everywhere But On, including “Home in a Hometown,” his collaboration with Jimmie.

Here’s the complete track listing for Matt Stell’s Everywhere But On EP:

“Last Habit”

“Better I Drink”

“Everywhere But On”

“Home in a Hometown”

“I Bet Whiskey Would”

“Prayed for You”

“Reason Why”

