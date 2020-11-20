'On a Night Like This': Bon Jovi to livestream performance of new album next Friday
Island RecordsBon Jovi wasn’t able to hit the road this year to promote their new album, 2020, but they’re bringing you a livestream concert event this Thanksgiving Weekend.
On Friday, the band posted a trailer for On a Night Like This, their “quarantine concert film,” which will feature them playing 2020 “in its entirety — In your living room!” on Friday, November 27.
Best of all, the event is free: You can watch it on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET that night.
It appears as though Jon Bon Jovi and the guys followed COVID-19 protocols to create the event: In the trailer, we see Jon with a swab shoved up his nose for a COVID-test. Good times.
By Andrea Dresdale
