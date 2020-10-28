Omarion reconnects with Wale on his new single, “Mutual”

Johnny Nunez/WireImageOmarion has dropped his new single, “Mutual,” featuring rapper Wale, from his forthcoming new album, The Kinection.
The five-minute track finds both artists poetically boasting over a shared physical and mutual interest in a special someone.
Wale says he’s “mentally and physically” better than anyone “in your phone,” rapping, “I can take you to the moon you take all my flaws / And I ain’t talkin’ ’bout no shoes, monetary, nah.”
“Mutual” reunites O with his former Maybach Music brother Wale, who also collaborated on “M.I.A” from O’s Car Package EP in 2012.
According Omarion on Instagram, the track was originally created in 2016, with the help of a Grammy-winning team including vocalist Anderson .Paak, producer Greg Curtis, Sr. and beatmaker Knxwledge, who worked on Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning album, To Pimp a Butterfly. But this pandemic year, Curtis, whom O refers to as “the Goat,” put his final touches on “Mutual” to ensure the single would be sample-free.
This Friday, Omarion will release his first solo album in six years, The Kinection. The 12-track follow up to 2014’s Sex Playlist is led by his recent singles “Involved” and “Can You Hear Me?” featuring T-Pain.
By Rachel George
