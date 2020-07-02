Omar Epps stalks Nia Long in the Netflix thriller ‘Fatal Affair’
Courtesy of NetflixNia Long and Omar Epps co-star in the new Netflix summer thriller Fatal Affair.
Written by Rasheeda Garner, the films follow Long as Ellie, a woman trying to her save marriage after a brief encounter with her old friend David, played by Omar Epps. Things take a turn for the worse when she realizes David’s relentless determination to be in her life, no matter how dangerous things get.
On Wednesday, Long shared the trailer for the Peter Sullivan-directed film on Instagram.
“No secret is ever safe! So excited to be a creative partner on this project. Big love to the entire cast and crew,” she captioned the video, as the film’s producer.
The trailer reminds viewers of another popular movie, the 2009 thriller Obsession starring Beyonce and Idris Elba.
Nia and Omar have kept themselves busy in the years since they starred as a couple in 1999’s In Too Deep and appeared together in 2004’s Alfie.
Long recently starred in the Apple TV+ film The Banker, and she’s widely known for roles in the comedy franchise Big Momma’s House, as well as for classic ’90s films such as Best Man, Love Jones, and Soul Food.
Meanwhile, Omar Epps is almost certainly best known for his role as Dr. Eric Foreman on Fox’s House, but he’s also appeared in The Wood, Love & Basketball and, more recently, the Netflix conspiracy thriller Shooter.
Fatal Affair hits Netflix on July 6.
By Rachel George
