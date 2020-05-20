Oliver Tree announces release date for debut album, ‘Ugly Is Beautiful’
Credit: Parker DayOliver Tree has announced a release date for his debut album.
The record, which is titled Ugly Is Beautiful, will arrive in just a month’s time, on June 12. You can check out the cover artwork now via Tree’s Instagram.
The eccentric artist, who actually announced recently that he’s retiring, revealed the release date in a bizarre video showing him being held “hostage” by a “hacker.” If he gets two million comments on the album artwork post, he’ll release a new song and video.
Leading up to Ugly Is Beautiful, Tree has been releasing a series of singles and EPs over the years, including the song “Hurt,” which peaked at number four on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart.
