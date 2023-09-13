98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Oliver Anthony Changes Knoxville Concert Venue to Bring Down Ticket Prices

September 13, 2023 10:35AM CDT
Oliver Anthony has cancelled an upcoming performance at Cotton Eyed Joe’s in Knoxville, Tennessee, because he says the venue is charging too much for tickets.

The “Rich Men North of Richmond” singer made an Instagram video, to discourage fans from paying $99 for tickets and $199 for a meet and greet.  But he also wanted to encourage them that he’ll put on a more reasonably priced show, instead.

He said, “My shows should never cost more than $40, ideally no more than $25.  Hell, out of the 4 shows we have currently done, 2 of them have been completely free.  This will get straightened out tonight.  Hold off on buying tickets for now.”

He announced on Tuesday (September 12th) that he will now be playing the Knoxville Convention Center on Friday, September 29th.  Ticket prices are listed as $25 on his website.

