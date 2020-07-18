      Weather Alert

Olive Garden’s Chicken Parm Is Back…And Bigger Than Your Head

Jul 18, 2020 @ 6:46am

Olive Garden is bringing back the favorite and this time there will be enough to feed the whole family. The Giant Chicken Parmesan is 11.5 inches long and is topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. There’s also a side of fettuccine alfredo.

 

It’s only available for a limited time so put on your stretchy pants and grab it while you can!

 

 

