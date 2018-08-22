Olive Garden Is Selling Annual Pasta Passes Tomorrow
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 22, 2018 @ 6:52 AM
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Pasta Lovers Rejoice! Olive Garden is selling 1000 never-ending pasta passes.
For $300 you can have all the pasta you can eat for a year. Seriously, all you want, any day, all day, no exceptions. Pasta passes go on sale Thursday (8/23) at 2 pm ET. 1000 annual passes will be up for grabs and 23,000 passes that are good for 8 weeks of never-ending pasta will also be available.
Last year when the 8-week passes went on sale they sold out in 1 second so have multiple devices ready. May the fastest fingers win!

Here’s more from Delish

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Girl Nearly Faints After Luke Bryan & Boyfriend Surprise Her Bears Not Getting Much Love From Vegas Oddsmakers, but the Cleveland Browns Are Luke Combs has shared the video for “She Got the Best of Me,” Pro Golfer Slams His Club, Spectator Needs 6 Stitches Major Garth Brooks Announcement Coming Soon Low and High Carb Diets Increase Risk of Early Death
Comments