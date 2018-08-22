Olive Garden Is Selling Annual Pasta Passes Tomorrow

Pasta Lovers Rejoice! Olive Garden is selling 1000 never-ending pasta passes.

For $300 you can have all the pasta you can eat for a year. Seriously, all you want, any day, all day, no exceptions. Pasta passes go on sale Thursday (8/23) at 2 pm ET. 1000 annual passes will be up for grabs and 23,000 passes that are good for 8 weeks of never-ending pasta will also be available.

Last year when the 8-week passes went on sale they sold out in 1 second so have multiple devices ready. May the fastest fingers win!

