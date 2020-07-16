Olive Garden Is Bringing Back Its Giant Chicken Parmesan And It’s Bigger Than Your Head
This Monday, June 27, 2016, photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in Methuen, Mass. Darden reports financial results Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
There’s nothing like a big plate of pasta but what if it is accompanied by a huge piece of chicken parmesan?
Olive Garden is bringing back the favorite and this time there will be enough to feed the whole family.
The Giant chicken parmesan is 11.5 inches long and is topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. There’s also a side of fettuccine alfredo.
The giant chicken parmesan special is only available for a limited time so grab it along with your stretchy pants. Check out pictures and the complete story from Delish here.