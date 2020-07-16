      Weather Alert

Olive Garden Is Bringing Back Its Giant Chicken Parmesan And It’s Bigger Than Your Head

Jul 16, 2020 @ 9:12am
This Monday, June 27, 2016, photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in Methuen, Mass. Darden reports financial results Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

There’s nothing like a big plate of pasta but what if it is accompanied by a huge piece of chicken parmesan?
Olive Garden is bringing back the favorite and this time there will be enough to feed the whole family.
The Giant chicken parmesan is 11.5 inches long and is topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. There’s also a side of fettuccine alfredo.
The giant chicken parmesan special is only available for a limited time so grab it along with your stretchy pants. Check out pictures and the complete story from Delish here.

TAGS
giant chicken parmesan special Olive Garden
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics