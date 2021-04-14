Oldest Son Of Drew Peterson Faces Drug Charges In Dupage Co.
The oldest son of Drew Peterson is facing drug charges in DuPage County. Authorities say Eric Peterson operated an illegal marijuana-growing operation out of his home near upscale Burr Ridge. Peterson turned himself in Monday after officers recovered dozens of marijuana plants, two handguns and ammunition while searching his home last Friday. His father, Drew Peterson, was convicted in 2012 of murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio, in 2004. The former Bolingbrook police sergeant is also a suspect in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, who has never been found.