Old phone fans, this is for you!
It’s not quite an old wall mounted telephone, but Motorola is hoping to make flip phones cool again, but the price may scare away most consumers. The company plans to release its 15-hundred dollar Razr in January. It’s a smart phone running Google’s Android operating system with a foldable dual screen. Instead of other foldable screens that have opened like a book to be more like a tablet, this phone opens up to the size of a traditional smart phone. The phone will be available for pre-order in late December.