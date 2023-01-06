Old Dominion’s Tour Named by Kenny Chesney

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Old Dominion is about to go on tour, and they have Kenny Chesney to thank for the name of the tour.

“The name of the tour is the No Bad Vibes Tour, and it got named by Kenny,” revealed the band.

According to the band, Kenny came up with the name while they were the opening act for his Here and Now tour last year.

The new name wasn’t unfamiliar to the band as they already sell flags with the “No Bad Vibes” slogan. The tour kicks off on January 19 in Indiana. Other local dates include January 20th in Champaign, IL. January 21st in Moline, IL and February 10th in Rockford, IL.