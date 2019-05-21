Old Dominion Think Billy Ray Cyrus Was the ‘Perfect Pairing’ for Old Town Road

The guys from Old Dominion played a game of “confess shesh” with PEOPLE Now, and they were asked about their pop culture guilty pleasures. “I think everyone is on the Old Town Road right now…and Billy Ray Cyrus was the perfect pairing.” The group admits that the song is contagious and says although some feel that the song is making fun of country music, the song “is good.”

What do you think about artists like Old Dominion and Chris Stapleton endorsing Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road?”

In other “Old Town Road” news, they have finally released an official video for the track. Watch it here: