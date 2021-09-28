      Weather Alert

Old Dominion talking Hawaii

Sep 28, 2021 @ 5:45am
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (L-R) Brad Tursi and Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion perform onstage during the 2019 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Old Dominion’s new album, Time, Tequila, & Therapy, arrives next Friday October 8th…and the guys are sharing another track that?s featured on the project. Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion shares the story behind the song, “Hawaii.”

“That’s a little song that we wrote in Asheville, NC. We were just hanging out one day and thought, you know, we were just thinking about when we were in Hawaii not too long ago and we thought, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be cool to just write a song about Hawaii’…makes is sound Hawaiian and and then it just started coming out and then next thing we knew we had a really cool song so we hope you like it as much as we do.”

Listen to the track here

