OLD DOMINION SURPRISE KENNY CHESNEY

Kenny Chesney was surprised during his show in Evansville, IN on Saturday (May 20th) when former tour mates Old Dominion joined him on stage during the introduction to “Save It For A Rainy Day,” followed by a rendition of the Eagles ‘ “Take It Easy.”

Kenny said, “Nobody pulls one over on me. My band and my crew can’t keep secrets, but they kept this one! And it was so good seeing those guys, having Matt (Ramsey) and Brad (Tursi) who wrote ‘Save It’ up there with us. It shows what road family means, doesn’t it? They took a night off to prank us!”

Kenny’s I Go Back Tour heads to Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday (May 25th) followed by Orange Beach, Alabama. That final Orange Beach show now a double, with tickets for Friday (May 26th) on sale today (Monday, May 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time.

