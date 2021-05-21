OLD DOMINION RELEASES NEW SINGLE, VIDEO TODAY (05/21/2021)
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Old Dominion’s new single is being released today (Friday, May 21st) and it’s called “I Was On A Boat That Day.” It’s the lead single from the band’s upcoming fourth studio album, and as Matthew Ramsey tells us, it’s a song that almost wasn’t.
The song’s video will also be released today beginning with a livestream with the band on YouTube at 6 p.m. ET.
Old Dominion will hit the road on their Band Behind The Curtain Tour later this month.They also just announced their summer Live at the Ballpark Tour, set to launch on July 17th in Jackson, Tennessee.