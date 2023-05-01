OLD DOMINION RELEASE ‘FAN DRIVEN’ SONG

Old Dominion have released a new song called “I Should Have Married You” based on fan demand. The guys wrote the song while in the studio over a year ago. They explain: “That’s one we had a studio booked and we were, we were cutting a lot of other songs. But one day we just decided let’s see if we can write something right here in the studio. So we all kind of huddled around and we fell on that idea and recorded and I think that day? Yeah. And it’s one that we kind of teased a little clip of on social media. And people have just been kind of hammering us about releasing it for a while, which is nice. So this is really, we love the song and it’s also very fan driven.”

Old Dominion are in the Top 15 and climbing on the country charts with “Memory Lane.”

They are nominated for Group of the Year at this month’s ACM Awards, taking place in Frisco, TX on May 11th and streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

