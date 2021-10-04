OLD DOMINION REALIZED ‘LIFELONG DREAM’ OF FLYING WITH THE BLUE ANGELS

The guys in Old Dominion recently had the thrill of a lifetime riding with the Blue Angels, the United States Navy flight team. Flying faster than the speed of sound was a little harrowing for the band, but as Brad Tursi and Matthew Ramsey tell us, it was definitely a bucket list dream realized. [“Blue Angels, oh my God, a childhood lifelong dream of any age really. (Matthew) Really of, or most men our age for sure who grew up watching Top Gun for sure. But yeah, I mean super, you know I guess you could, pun intended rare air right? (Brad) Yeah very rare. (Matthew) Nobody gets to do what we did, a very few people get to do what we did which was, actually I think we were the first full band to ever be taking taken up with the Blue Angels (Geoff) That’s what they said, yeah. (Matthew) So, absolutely amazing experience.”] SOUNDCUE (:33 OC: . . . absolutely amazing experience.)
Old Dominion will release their new album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, on Friday (October 8th).
They sit in the Top 10 and climbing with the album’s debut single, “I Was On A Boat That Day.”
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic)
A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic)