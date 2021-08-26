      Weather Alert

Old Dominion plans a free, pre-game T-Mobile Kickoff Concert in Atlanta

Aug 26, 2021 @ 12:00pm

Old Dominion are heading to Atlanta next weekend, where they’ll be helping football fans kick off their tailgate in style with a free show.

The band has signed on to play the T-Mobile Kickoff Concert, which happens September 4 ahead of the Alabama versus Miami Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game. No tickets will be required to see the show, which will take place outside the city’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The first 1,000 fans will receive a pair of limited edition Old Dominion sunglasses.

The show announcement comes just days after the group revealed plans to put out their next studio album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, which is due for release in October. When they shared that news, Old Dominion dropped their newest song, “All I Know About Girls.”

The band’s Atlanta stop comes in the midst of a busy tour schedule. You can also catch OD on the road at a variety of fairs, festivals and arenas throughout the fall.

