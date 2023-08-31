Old Dominion + NEEDTOBREATHE join for “Wasting Time”

Old Dominion has joined rock group NEEDTOBREATHE on their new song, “Wasting Time.”

The jubilant track is Old Dominion’s first collaboration with NEEDTOBREATHE.

“‘Wasting Time’ has all the elements that made me fall in love with NEEDTOBREATHE years and years ago,” says Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey. “They were always inspiring to me as a band, and getting to work with them on this song has shown me they are equally as inspiring as humans. Good people making good music. What a dream!”

“We wanted to have a fun rock song that would be exciting for the band to play live,” adds NEEDTOBREATHE. “We also love the energy our friends in Old Dominion bring to their shows and thought teaming up together on this one would take the song over the top. It ended up being one of our favorite tracks on the record and will be a staple in our live show for a long time.”

“Wasting Time” is off NEEDTOBREATHE’s upcoming album, CAVES, arriving September 15. Carly Pearce will be featured on their new song “Fall On Me.”

Old Dominion’s 18-track record, Memory Lane, will drop October 6, and can be preordered and presaved now.

