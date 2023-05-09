98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Old Dominion, Nate Smith + more to perform at ACM Lifting Lives benefit show in Texas

May 9, 2023 2:45PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Old DominionNate SmithKameron MarloweTenille Townes and Restless Road will perform at the Unplugged and Chill event in Arlington, Texas, on May 12.

Presented by Sony Music and Coors Light, the show will feature acoustic performances from some of country music’s best hitmakers and newcomers, with net ticket proceeds benefiting ACM Lifting Lives.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the all-ages event starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets, visit axs.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hid That Gift So Well - You Forgot Where You Put It?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...

Recent Posts