Old Dominion maps out Canadian trek for 2020
RCA NashvilleCMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion is planning a twelve-city tour of Canada next year, kicking off February 7 in British Columbia.
Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick will open the trek, known as the We Are Old Dominion Tour.
Prior to that, OD will play two special shows December 12 and 13 at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario. An Evening with Old Dominion, The Band Behind the Curtain will focus on hits OD has written for other people.
The band’s self-titled, third album — featuring their current hit, “One Man Band” — comes out October 25.
Here’s the complete itinerary for Old Dominion’s upcoming Canadian trek:
12/12, 13 — Niagara Falls, ON, Fallsview Casino Resort
2/7 — Abbotsford, BC, Abbotsford Centre
2/8 — Penticton, BC, South Okanagan Events Centre
2/10 — Prince George, BC, CN Centre
2/11 — Dawson Creek, BC, EnCana Events Centre
2/13 — Saskatoon, SK, Sasktel Centre
2/14 — Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
2/15 — Regina, SK, Brandt Centre
2/20 — Kingston, ON, Leon’s Centre
2/21 — Toronto, ON, Coca Cola Coliseum
2/22 — Sudbury, ON, Sudbury Arena
2/24 — Kitchener, ON, Memorial Auditorium
2/25 — Peterborough, ON, Peterborough Memorial Centre
