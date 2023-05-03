Old Dominion have extended their No Bad Vibes Tour with the addition of more than 30 arenas around the country. The new round of dates will get underway on September 7th in Grand Rapids, MI. The trek will now wrap up at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 15th. Tickets to the new shows will go on sale on Friday (May 5th) at 10 a.m. local time weareolddominion.com.

The band announced the news on social media on Monday (MAy 1st) writing in part, “When we said we were back, we meant it. Keeping the good vibes rolling with new arena shows and special guests through the fall . . .”

Among the guests joining Old Dominion on the new dates are Priscilla Block, Adam Doleac, Kylie Morgan, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon, Kassi Ashton, Tyler Hubbard, Chase Rice and Kip Moore.

Old Dominion sit inside the Top 15 and climbing on the country charts with “Memory Lane.”

FAST FACTS

Here are the this fall’s No Bad Vibes Tour dates:

September

7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

8 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

9 – St. Paul, MN– Xcel Energy Center

14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

15 – Pittsburgh, PA– PPG Paints Arena

16 – Niagara Falls, Canada – OLG Stage At Fallsview Casino

21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

23 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

28 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

October

5 – Roanoke, VA – The Berglund Center

6 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

26 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

27 – Los Angeles, CA – PNC Arena

November

1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

2 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivant Smart Home Arena

16 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

18 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

30 – Wilkes-Barre Township, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza

December

1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Band Arena

7 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

9 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Band Arena

13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

14 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

15– Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

CHECK IT OUT