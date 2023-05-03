Old Dominion have extended their No Bad Vibes Tour
Old Dominion have extended their No Bad Vibes Tour with the addition of more than 30 arenas around the country. The new round of dates will get underway on September 7th in Grand Rapids, MI. The trek will now wrap up at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 15th. Tickets to the new shows will go on sale on Friday (May 5th) at 10 a.m. local time weareolddominion.com.
The band announced the news on social media on Monday (MAy 1st) writing in part, “When we said we were back, we meant it. Keeping the good vibes rolling with new arena shows and special guests through the fall . . .”
Among the guests joining Old Dominion on the new dates are Priscilla Block, Adam Doleac, Kylie Morgan, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon, Kassi Ashton, Tyler Hubbard, Chase Rice and Kip Moore.
Old Dominion sit inside the Top 15 and climbing on the country charts with “Memory Lane.”
FAST FACTS
Here are the this fall’s No Bad Vibes Tour dates:
September
7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
8 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
9 – St. Paul, MN– Xcel Energy Center
14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
15 – Pittsburgh, PA– PPG Paints Arena
16 – Niagara Falls, Canada – OLG Stage At Fallsview Casino
21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
23 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
28 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
October
5 – Roanoke, VA – The Berglund Center
6 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
7 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
26 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
27 – Los Angeles, CA – PNC Arena
November
1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
2 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivant Smart Home Arena
16 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
18 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
30 – Wilkes-Barre Township, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza
December
1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Band Arena
7 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
9 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Band Arena
13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
14 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
15– Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
CHECK IT OUT
