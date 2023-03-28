98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows After Matthew Ramsey Suffers ATV Crash

March 28, 2023 6:05PM CDT
TORONTO, ONTARIO – JANUARY 28: Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion performs at Scotiabank Arena on January 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Due to the ATV accident that Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey suffered, the band has decided to reschedule at least three of their current “No Bad Vibes Tour” dates.

On Tuesday (March 28), the musician informed his followers on Twitter of the news and detailed how the accident left his pelvis “fractured in at least three places.”

Ramsey says he will heal up fine, but he’ll have to take some time off.

The shows slated for Friday (March 31), Saturday (April 1), and Sunday (April 2), all in Key West, Florida, have been rescheduled for March 22, 23, and 24 of 2024.

