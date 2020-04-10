FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: People Are Posting Lots of Pix – with No Clothes
“OK OK I See You!” – People Are Posting Lots of Nudes During Coronavirus Pandemic
Reddit is seeing a spike of the number of nude photos, now sent during stay-at-home orders.
While having more time people are taking, posting, sharing – even selling nudes more frequently.
Single people may be the cause of the uptick says Jackson, a music writer in Australia, “When you’re single, and you can’t meet up with anyone, phone sex/snapchat sex/exchanging nudes is a good way to pass the time and keep libido in check.”
The moderator of “quarantine gone wild,” says the feeling of isolation makes people want to share nudes, just to brighten someone’s day.