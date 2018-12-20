I’ll be honest I’m not your traditional Oreo Cookie lover. I probably like the Mint Filled Oreos best, but that might change! Carrot Cake Oreos are supposedly a thing. Instagram foodie Candy Hunting posted a photo of the new Oreos, which will reportedly have carrot cake flavored cookies and cream cheese-flavored cream. The Instagram account writes, “Carrot Cake Oreos will be out next year, presumably in time for Easter.” Will you be looking for them?
Here’s more from Delish.
Ok, If This is True..I’m IN!
