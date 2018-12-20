Ok, If This is True..I’m IN!

I’ll be honest I’m not your traditional Oreo Cookie lover. I probably like the Mint Filled Oreos best, but that might change! Carrot Cake Oreos are supposedly a thing. Instagram foodie Candy Hunting posted a photo of the new Oreos, which will reportedly have carrot cake flavored cookies and cream cheese-flavored cream. The Instagram account writes, “Carrot Cake Oreos will be out next year, presumably in time for Easter.” Will you be looking for them?

