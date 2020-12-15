Ohio Man Now Facing Federal Charges in Connection to Wilmington Teens Abduction
An Ohio man is facing both county and federal charges after an investigation into a missing 13-year-old girl from Wilmington. The teen first went missing in September 2019 but Ohio State Patrol were able to quickly locate and rescue the teen just after entering the state with 22-year-old Andrew F. Boltz of Kenton, Ohio. Boltz was subsequently extradited to Will County and charged with Child Abduction.
Wilmington Police took over the case in January and started working with Special Agents from the FBI on the follow up. The lengthy investigation determined that Boltz had victimized at least two other minors since the time of his arrest. Boltz was indicted in Federal court on December 1st, charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child, a charge that carries a minimum prison sentence of 15 years. In addition to the Federal charge, Boltz’s Will County case for Child Abduction remains in progress, and he is also facing charges in Huron County, OH for Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Minor, Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, and Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, with additional charges still pending.