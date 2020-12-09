O’Hare, Midway To Offer COVID-19 Testing For Travelers And Employees
O’Hare and Midway airports will be offering COVID-19 testing for travelers and employees. The Chicago Department of Aviation announced yesterday that testing is scheduled to begin later this month. Officials say it will be the most comprehensive airport testing option in the country. The city will be hiring more than one-hundred people for a variety of testing and customer support roles at two new testing sites at both airports. Many international destinations require a negative coronavirus test result.