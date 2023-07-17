98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Oh Come On: Plastic Surgeon Offers $120K ‘Barbie Package’

July 17, 2023 11:00AM CDT
You have got to be kidding.  It’s not darling, it’s “dolling.”
Plastic surgeon Dr. Scott Blyer, of Long Island, now offers “the full Barbie package,” for $120,000. 
Patients can transform into their version of the dream doll with a combination of surgeries, teeth whitening, and a “classic Barbie hair” dye job.

He says the combination of procedures depends on the patient:  “For some it may just be a breast lift or Brazilian butt lift.”  Dr. Blyer says, “For others, it’s liposuction with a breast augmentation and a couple of facial modifications.”

Every Barbie girl gets transportation to and from the procedure in a pink Corvette.

You walk out looking as close to Barbie as we could possibly do it.  There’s some assembly required,” Dr. Blyer said.

