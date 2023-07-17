Oh Come On: Plastic Surgeon Offers $120K ‘Barbie Package’
You have got to be kidding. It’s not darling, it’s “dolling.”
Plastic surgeon Dr. Scott Blyer, of Long Island, now offers “the full Barbie package,” for $120,000.
Patients can transform into their version of the dream doll with a combination of surgeries, teeth whitening, and a “classic Barbie hair” dye job.
He says the combination of procedures depends on the patient: “For some it may just be a breast lift or Brazilian butt lift.” Dr. Blyer says, “For others, it’s liposuction with a breast augmentation and a couple of facial modifications.”
Every Barbie girl gets transportation to and from the procedure in a pink Corvette.
“You walk out looking as close to Barbie as we could possibly do it. There’s some assembly required,” Dr. Blyer said.
