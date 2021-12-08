Here’s the newest thing that probably shouldn’t exist but does. Official Oreo-flavored wine goes on sale tomorrow for a limited time.
They teamed up with the budget winemaker Barefoot Wines to create a red wine with notes of cookies-and-cream with chocolate. It’s called the Barefoot Oreo Thins Red Blend. They’re selling it on Barefoot’s website tomorrow until it sells out.
For $25, you can get two bottles of Oreo wine shipped to you. We don’t know what time they go on sale, but you can sign up and be notified by email as soon as they do. Just go to BarefootWine.com/OreoThins.