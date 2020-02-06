Officers Greet Students At Shorewood Schools For Second Day
For a second day in a row schools in Shorewood will see the presence of police officers. On Tuesday night, the FBI alerted Shorewood police department of a non-specific and random message on a social media platform regarding a threat in Shorewood. Police alerted schools in Shorewood and they elected to be on a soft lock down. Officers arrived at the school during arrival and dismissal times and are making active patrols again today. While students are in the building, external entrances will be locked.