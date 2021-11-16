Officer Involved Shooting in Joliet

Joliet Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 3:33pm that Joliet Police were conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of Wendy’s on North Center Street. During the stop the suspect’s vehicle struck and pinned an Officer between two cars. Officer arriving on the scene were forced to fire there weapons, striking the suspect. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time. The Officer is currently in stable condition.
The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force has been notified and will conduct the investigation.