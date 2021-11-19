Obsolete Words That Should Make A Comeback!

We really need to recycle some of these.
• Freck – To move swiftly or nimbly. Example: “I hate it when I’m frecking through the airport and other people are going so slow.”
• Brannigan – A drinking bout; a spree or binge. Example: “Shall we go for a brannigan on Friday?”
• Quagswagging – The action of shaking to and fro. Example: “I wouldn’t call what he was doing dancing. It was more like quagswagging.”
• Hoddypeak – A fool, simpleton, noodle, blockhead. Example: “Bob’s latest marketing idea was his lamest yet. That guy is such a hoddypeak.”