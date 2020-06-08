Obama, Pritzker, Lightfoot And Preckwinkle Round Out Illinois Delegation To DNC Convention
The Illinois delegation heading to the Democratic nomination Convention in Milwaukee includes former President Barack Obama and Governor Pritzker. Illinois officials were forced to change party meeting rules due to the pandemic to permit electronic and mail balloting to select party officials and allies to join the 101 delegates elected in the March 17th primary. Others named to the delegation include Mayor Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and the group will be headed by state Democratic Chairman Michael Madigan. The DNC Convention is set to start August 17th through the 20th in Milwaukee.