Oasis’ “Wonderwall” becomes first ’90s song to hit one billion Spotify streams
Big Brother Recordings Today is gonna be the day that Oasis broke a streaming record.
The defunct British rock stars’ signature song, “Wonderwall” — a single off the group’s 1995 album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory — has hit one billion streams on Spotify. According to a press release, it’s the first song released in the ’90s to ever achieve that feat.
The accomplishment serves as a nice, early 25th birthday present for “Wonderwall,” which was first released as a single on October 30, 1995.
(What’s the Story) Morning Glory celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this month with a vinyl reissue. Along with “Wonderwall,” Morning Glory also spawned the Oasis classics “Champagn Supernova” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” In the U.K., it’s currently the third best-selling studio album of all time.
By Josh Johnson
