Oasis’ ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ to be reissued in celebration of 25th anniversary
Big Brother Recordings One day is gonna be the day that Oasis‘ 1995 sophomore album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? turns 25. In fact, that day will arrive on this coming October 2.
On that same day, a special edition vinyl reissue of Morning Glory will be released, featuring remastered audio.
In addition to the reissue, the Oasis website will be celebrating the 25th anniversary over the next month with “new and original content.” Stay tuned to Oasis.net for all that.
With singles including “Wonderwall,” “Champagne Supernova” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? transformed Oasis from buzzy U.K. act to worldwide rockstars. In the U.S., the record’s been certified four-times platinum, while in the U.K., it’s the fifth best-selling album of all time.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.