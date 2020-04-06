Oasis approves of Yungblud & Machine Gun Kelly’s “Champagne Supernova” cover
Credit: Jessie EnglishYungblud and Machine Gun Kelly‘s cover of “Champagne Supernova” has earned the approval of Oasis themselves. Or, rather, the approval of whomever runs the Oasis Twitter account.
The “I Think I’m OKAY” collaborators reunited — remotely, that is — last week to put their spin on the 1995 Britpop classic. Yungblud played piano while MGK strummed an acoustic guitar as they traded verses before joining together in the chorus.
In response to the cover, the Oasis Twitter commented, “Nice one,” and suggested that Yungblud and Kelly could try the #OasisArtChallenge, where you recreate the covers of the band’s albums while in quarantine.
Kelly previously teamed up with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, who also plays on “I Think I’m OKAY,” for a cover of Paramore‘s “Misery Business.”
