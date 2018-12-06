Oak Ridge Boys Will Keep Promise to George H.W. Bush

The Oak Ridge Boys have been traveling with a suit for the last few months in case they received the call they knew was inevitably coming. The news of the passing of the 41st President, George H.W.Bush. President Bush requested that the Oak Ridge Boys sing Amazing Grace at his funeral and they are honoring his request. They boarded a private jet after their Wednesday night performance in Washington state to get to Houston. They said that four hours after they land they will begin preparing for the service. The group has been in discussions with the Bush family for six months about the final request. Oak Ridge Boys member Duane Allen said about the request, it’s what you do for friends. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.

