98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Oak Brook Trout Unlimited 50th Anniversary

August 8, 2023 7:32AM CDT
Share
Oak Brook Trout Unlimited 50th Anniversary
Oakbrook Trout UL

August 12th from 2-6pm a Oak Brook Central Park. Oak Brook Trout Unlimited covers the entire western and southern suburban area, as well as all downstate Illinois. There will be activities for the family, including a chance to learn fly-casting and fly-tying, vendor and gear displays, and information booths. There will be a chance to win door prizes and welcome gifts will be provided while supplies last. Live music by Jeff Troutman and the Parachute Adams Band will begin at 3:00 pm, plus food trucks will be present to enjoy. The highlight will be an address at 4 pm by Chris Wood, national President and CEO of Trout Unlimited (TU), the largest cold-water conservation organization in the country with over 320,000 volunteer members.

 

MORE

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know All THIS About Kissing
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts