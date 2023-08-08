Oak Brook Trout Unlimited 50th Anniversary

August 12th from 2-6pm a Oak Brook Central Park. Oak Brook Trout Unlimited covers the entire western and southern suburban area, as well as all downstate Illinois. There will be activities for the family, including a chance to learn fly-casting and fly-tying, vendor and gear displays, and information booths. There will be a chance to win door prizes and welcome gifts will be provided while supplies last. Live music by Jeff Troutman and the Parachute Adams Band will begin at 3:00 pm, plus food trucks will be present to enjoy. The highlight will be an address at 4 pm by Chris Wood, national President and CEO of Trout Unlimited (TU), the largest cold-water conservation organization in the country with over 320,000 volunteer members.

MORE