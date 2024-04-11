O.J. Simpson Has Died of Cancer at 76

CBS News reports that O. J. Simpson has passed away.

The news has been confirmed by Simpson’s family, who shared a statement on Simpson’s X account. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson had been receiving treatment in Las Vegas, following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Simpson gained fame as a superstar NFL running back (with the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49-ers); who then became the commercial star and spokesman for Hertz car rental. This led to acting appearances on TV and in movies, like “The Towering Inferno” in 1974… even as a comedic actor in the “Naked Gun” films.

Simpson became an even bigger name, infamous to some, after he was charged with the grizzly murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman. He had led police on a very slow, very long chase in his white Ford Bronco.

Though he was ultimately found “not guilty,” in criminal court, he was found liable in civil court. And, Simpson would still have run-ins with the law in Las Vegas.

O.J. Simpson was 76.