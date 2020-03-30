NYT: Americans Should Stay at Home for at Least Another 2 Months
Calling the debate over keeping Americans or the economy healthy during the coronavirus pandemic “a false choice,” The New York Times editorial board argues that “the American economy needs to be shut down in order to preserve both human life and long-term prosperity.”
And just how much longer does the newspaper think this shutdown last? “For the next eight weeks, and possibly for longer. Scientists say that based on what they’ve learned from Europe and Asia, that’s the only way to get the virus, which is spreading like wildfire across the country, under control.”