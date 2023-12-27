NYE: Perfect Numerology to Choose as a Wedding Date? 12/31/23 = 123 123

Las Vegas Could See a Record Number Of Weddings on New Year’s Eve

And so could any place who’s open for the marriage business, this Sunday: A record number of people might be tying the knot in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. That’s because of the numeric date.

The city’s many wedding chapels now brace for huge crowds of couples, who hope to get married on 12/31/23 – a date which boasts the repeating numeric pattern of 1-2-3-1-2-3.

The current Vegas record is 4,492 weddings held on July 7th, 2007 – or 07-07-07.

November 11th, 2011 (11-11-11) was another popular date.

[Your wedding date would be…? Mine is 09-09-09. LOL ~ Mo]