NYC Mayor: Times Square NYE Celebration Will Go On – But It’s 75% Smaller

Despite a record surge of COVID-19 infections, the annual Times Square New Year’s celebration is still on, for tonight, to ring in 2022.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio confirms that the show will go on, telling reporters: “We want to show that we’re moving forward, and we want to show the world that New York City is fighting our way through this.”
Attendance for the event has been limited to just 15,000, about a quarter of the typical NYE crowd of 60,000 or so.
Today is actually the final day of de Blasio’s term as NYC Mayor.
His replacement, Eric Adams, will be sworn in at Times Square shortly after the ball drops.