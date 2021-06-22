NWS Reports EF-0 In Plainfield Sunday Night as well!

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Plainfield on Father’s Day night. Straight line wind damage west of Route 59 at Route 126 in downtown Plainfield and moved southeast to Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville before dissipating.
Estimated maximum winds to 85 mph and the path length was 3.2 miles.
Report from National Weather Service below:
The NWS Damage Survey found sporadic tree damage consistent with straight-line winds in the vicinity of Meadow Lane between 143rd Street and Lockport Street eastward to Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield. A concentrated swath of significant tree damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado with peak winds speeds of 85 mph was evident beginning near the intersection of Illinois Routes 59 and 126 just north of downtown Plainfield and extending eastward through adjacent neighborhoods. The path of primarily tree damage continues east-southeast through the Lake Renwick Preserve, crossing Interstate 55 just south of Lockport Street.
A path of sporadic tree damage was found in the fieldstone neighborhood in Romeoville around Helen Drive, with the damage patch ending over Mistwood Golf Club. Areas just south of the tornado track experienced straight-line wind damage, as well.