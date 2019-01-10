Nutritionists Have Ranked Salad Dressings
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 10, 2019 @ 9:21 AM
Kraft Foods' salad dressing is seen on display at J. J. & F. Market in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, July 28, 2008. Kraft Foods Inc. reported growth in the second quarter Monday, as consumers, undeterred by price increases, abandon restaurants for less costly meals at home and the company benefits from its restructuring plan. The nation's largest food and beverage maker is also benefiting from price increases, saying it has raised its prices, on average, 7 percent in the most recent quarter. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Nutritionists have gotten together and ranked salad dressings on how good they are for your salad and your health.
According to nutritionists, store-bought dressings are often high in saturated fat, sodium, and sugar. Plus, the suggested serving size of dressing on your salad is 2 tablespoons.
Ranch dressing came in last, followed by French, Honey Dijon, Thousand Island, and Italian.
The top three are Balsamic vinaigrette, Blue Cheese, and the number one ranked salad dressing is Extra virgin olive oil. Here’s the complete list from Huffington Post.

  1. Extra virgin olive oil (California Olive Ranch extra virgin olive oil)
  2. Blue cheese (Bolthouse Farms chunky blue cheese)
  3. Balsamic vinaigrette (Newman’s Own balsamic vinaigrette)
  4. Italian (Wish-Bone house Italian)
  5. Thousand Island (Kraft Thousand Island)
  6. Honey Dijon (Ken’s Dijon honey mustard)
  7. French (Brianna’s Zesty French dressing)
  8. Ranch (Hidden Valley ranch)
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Message from the Northern Illinois Food Bank to those that are in need…. AMAZON IS GOING TO START DELIVERING PACKAGES INSIDE YOUR GARAGE SO THEY DON’T GET STOLEN What Time is “Beer Thirty”? Eric Church’s Brother’s Cause of Death is Chronic Alcoholism Stats That Show the World Is Becoming a Better Place Foreigner to Appear June 21st @ Taste of Joliet
Comments