Nutritionists Have Ranked Salad Dressings

Nutritionists have gotten together and ranked salad dressings on how good they are for your salad and your health.

According to nutritionists, store-bought dressings are often high in saturated fat, sodium, and sugar. Plus, the suggested serving size of dressing on your salad is 2 tablespoons.

Ranch dressing came in last, followed by French, Honey Dijon, Thousand Island, and Italian.

The top three are Balsamic vinaigrette, Blue Cheese, and the number one ranked salad dressing is Extra virgin olive oil. Here’s the complete list from Huffington Post.