'Nutcracker' – What Does That Thing Actually Do? Some Are Shocked to Discover the Answer
December 13, 2022 12:00PM CST
Question Marks on Blackboard
People Shocked to Discover What Nutcrackers Are Actually for…
Oddly enough, many people have been shell-shocked to find out that nutcrackers are actually designed to crack nuts.
Wise cracks aside: While the expression “form follows function” could apply to these cute holiday figurines, it seems that idea has passed right over the heads of lots of folks – who’ve admitted their ignorance, online.
One user said, “I was twenty years old when I realized that nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts.”
We’ll chalk it up to the fancy outfits, which are painted on the iconic German decorations… That must have distracted people, from realizing the utility of these nut-cracking Christmas staples. It must have kept people from seeing what was right in from of them.
Or, perhaps the availability of big bags of shelled nuts has eliminated much of the need to know how to operate a nutcracker. Or people are just nuts.
